Centenaire du PCF -- Messages d'amitiés des partis communistes et forces de la gauche de transformation sociale

PARTIDO DOS TRABALHADORES

Para Partido Comunista Francês

20 de noviembre de 2020

Caras companheiras, Caros companheiros,

Agradecemos o convite para a celebração do Centenário do Partido Comunista Francês, previsto para os dias 11 a 13 de dezembro.

Nestes 100 anos desde sua fundação, o PCF demonstrou ser incansável na luta pelos direitos dos povos e trabalhistas, pelo respeito à autodeterminação e à soberania das nações. No atual momento que vivemos, com uma pandemia penalizando a população mundial, confirmamos o total fracasso das políticas neoliberais e suas terríveis consequências para nossos povos.

Devemos nos unir em busca de soluções democráticas e que priorizem a vida e a saúde humanas sobre as leis de mercado, os direitos das trabalhadoras e dos trabalhadores, a defesa do meio ambiente como um bem essencial, o respeito pelos povos e as culturas nativas.

Reafirmamos nossos desejos de seguir com nossas relações comuns e que possamos juntos continuar nossa luta por um mundo de paz e respeito aos direitos humanos e ambientais. Recebam, companheiras e companheiros, nossos votos de um futuro com grande sucesso.

Saudações petistas,

Gleisi Hoffmann

Presidenta Nacional

Romenio Pereira

Secretário de Relações Internacionais

COMMUNIST PARTY OF UKRAINE

November 26, 2020

To the Central Committee French Communist Party

To the National Secretary French Communist Party, comrade Fabien Roussel

Dear comrades and friends in the class struggle !

Dear Comrade Fabien Roussel !

Please accept most sincere and heart felt congratulations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, all the Communists of Ukraine and myself on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the French Communist Party.

We, the Communists of Ukraine, admire the revolutionary traditions of your predecessors, their heroism on the barricades and battlefields against tyranny during the Great French 1789-1794 and 1848 revolutions, the Paris Commune in 1871, with the constant striving of the working French people for freedom and equality with the Marseillaise and the Internationale in the heart.

The French Communist Party, formed under the influence of the victorious Great October Socialist Revolution, by its consistent Marxist-Leninist political activity fully confirmed the prophetic words of the leader of the world proletariat V.I. Lenin, who believed that it could not be that the revolutionary working class in France, with its brilliant revolutionary traditions, high culture, dedication, and excellent fighting temperament, did not create a powerful Communist Party.

And it was created under the Marxist slogan "Workers of all countries, unite !" December 29, 1920 in the city of Tours, and since then, for over 100 years, it has been a solid foundation of the class struggle of French workers for their political and socio-economic rights and interests.

We, the Communists of Ukraine, express our deep conviction that today the French Communists, inheriting from their predecessors :

-the founders of the Popular Front in the thirties of the twentieth century, which brought the labor class and the entire French people such conquests that they could not achieve for many years after the Paris Commune ;

-who were fighters of international brigades in Spain ;

-who were the only ones who voted against the ratification of the infamous Munich Agreement, signed on September 29, 1938 by the heads of government of Great Britain, France, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy ;

-who were the first after the occupation of France by the German fascist aggressorswho called on the French people, the entire nation to rise under the leadership of the working class to fight the occupiers and their accomplices for the freedom, independence and revival of France ;

-who became the organizers of the collective resistanceto the fascist invaders, the creators of a united anti-fascist front in the country during the Second World War ;

-who persistently fought under the leadership of their leader Maurice Thorez against American imperialism for the independence of France against ieconomic “aid” according to the "Marshall plan" in the post-war period ;

-who strongly opposed the creation of NATO and the participationof France into ;

-who constantly called for friendship with the USSR and supported it ;

-who managed to overcomeall the difficulties of ideological and organizational unity after the criminal destruction of the Soviet and European socialist system, will unitearound the Central Committee of their Party, will spare no effort to fulfill the demands of the masses, protect and expand their democratic rights and freedoms, fight theterrorism, neo-fascism, war, thereby contributing to the unity of the international communist and workers' movement, the development of the universal struggle for democracy and socialism.

We are grateful to the French Communist Party, its Central Committee, personally to Comrade Fabien Roussel for the international support of the Communist Party of Ukraine, for the principled class assessment of the current national-oligarchic regime in Ukraine, which, having unleashed a civil war, sheds the blood of its own people in the Donbass, commits acts of vandalism in regarding the monuments of the Soviet era and the fighters against fascism. Who, cynically violating the Constitution of Ukraine, illegally persecutes and terrorizes communists and dissidents, and in attempts to ban the Communist Party and communist ideology, conducts a campaign to vulgarize the Soviet era and its achievements, justifies the accomplices of the German fascist invaders -the Ukrainian Nazis, advocates the country's entry into imperialist unions NATO and the EU.

We, the communists of Ukraine, express our international support for the current struggle of the French workers against the anti-popular socio-economic policies of the administration of Emmanuel Macron, against mass layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, for social justice and tax equality, and we believe that all peaceful protests, all forms of collective expression are not only the individual freedoms of every citizen, which must be guaranteed to him, but also be an integral part of the rights of all French citizens to employment, housing, education, health care, ecology, religion, culture, and other rights and freedoms.

Long live the French Communist Party fighting for peace, democracy, for a free, strong and happy France and its working people, democracy and socialism !

Long live the international friendship of the French Communist Party and the Communist Party of Ukraine !

Workers of all countries, unite !

Best regards and communist greetings,

First secretary

Central Committee of the Communist Party of Ukraine

Petro Symonenko

PARTI COMMUNISTE ALLEMAND

27 novembre 2020



Chers camarades,

Je vous apporte les salutations les plus cordiales du Parti communiste allemand à l’occasion du 100e anniversaire de la fondation du Parti communiste français. L’amitié qui unit nos partis est bien plus ancienne que le DKP, car elle a en fait commencé avec la fondation de votre parti en 1921.

Dès le début, c’était une communauté de combat des communistes allemands et français. Et rappelons-nous tout particulièrement la grande manifestation du 31 octobre 1932 avec notre camarade Ernst Thälmann et votre camarade Maurice Thorez. Cette époque a toujours été marquée par la solidarité et aussi par votre aide à notre lutte. Je me souviens de l’aide pendant le fascisme, je me souviens de la lutte commune des communistes allemands et français dans la Résistance. Et cela a continué après la libération du fascisme.

Lorsque le KPD a été interdit en Allemagne en 1956, la solidarité des communistes français était à nouveau bien présente. Et même lorsqu’en 1968, avec la reconstitution du DKP, la légalité des communistes en Allemagne a pu être rétablie, nous avons pu compter sur la solidarité de nos camarades français. Par exemple, dans la lutte contre les interdictions professionnelles (Berufsverbot). Et donc je suis sûr que le 100e anniversaire du Parti communiste français est aussi pour nous une date où l’on peut dire : vive l’amitié entre le PCF et le DKP, vive la solidarité internationale!



Patrik Köbele

Président

PARTIDO COMUNISTA DE URUGUAY COMITÉ CENTRAL

27 de noviembre

Estimados compañeros del Partido Comunista de Francia:

Cuando estamos culminando las actividades realizadas con motivo de cumplir nuestro Partido 100 años de vida, queremos hacer llegar a ustedes nuestro agradecido reconocimiento por el saludo que nos enviaran.

Como ustedes saben realizamos distintas actividades a lo largo del año. En especial en la fecha exacta en la que cumplimos 100 años, el 21 de setiembre pasado. Y luego en un acto de masas realizado el 7 de noviembre en un gran espacio abierto, y tomando todas las medidas necesarias desde el punto de vista sanitario.

Nuestro aniversario ha estado rodeado por la presencia y la solidaridad de nuestros queridos compañeros del Frente Amplio de Uruguay, y también de dirigentes y militantes del movimiento sindical y popular de nuestro país.

Se han reunido cientos de organizaciones de base en todo el país, y a todas ellas les ha llegado los saludos internacionalistas como el que ustedes enviaron.

Ponemos en su conocimiento que, en medio de las luchas de los trabajadores y nuestro pueblo, comenzó la preparación de nuestro XXXII Congreso que realizaremos a mediados del 2021. Sobre el cual los mantendremos informados.

Reciban un fraterno abrazo de todos los comunistas uruguayos,

Comisión de Relaciones Internacionales del PCU

Secretario de Relaciones Internacionales

Jorge Mazzarovich



SINN FEIN

December 9, 2020

I am delighted to extend greetings of solidarity on behalf of Sinn Féin to our comrades of the French Communist Party.

The connection between our activists is longstanding and we greatly value those bonds of friendship.

The need for strengthening the alliance between leftists across Europe has never been more important than it is today.

The pandemic, Brexit and the climate crisis have converged to create a moment of great challenge for the peoples of Europe.

The Covid-19 emergency in particular has shone a bright spotlight on the socio-economic philosophies and policies so badly failed people in countries across Europe.

The ruthless austerity imposed and vicious cuts imposed on people in the wake of the economic crisis a decade ago laid the foundations for the weaknesses that have been exposed so tragically by this pandemic.

Ordinary people in our countries have paid the price in lives and in livelihoods. The risk of poverty is very real for many.

The priorities for the European left in building a fair recovery from the pandemic are clear.

Defending working and families, fighting back against the neoliberal agenda of privatization, mobilising to resist the ever-creeping militarisation of the European Union and meeting the climate crisis through a just and fair transition.

Austerity and fiscal conservatism are not the route to recovery.

The route to recovery will be found in economic stimulus that provides good jobs for workers, investment in public services, strong social protections and progressive environmental policies.

We also know that a commitment to social solidarity and a real belief in collective well-being is how we create a fair society and better future for all.

In Ireland, the pandemic has not dampened the demand for change expressed in our General Election in February when Sinn Féin won the popular vote.

No, the pandemic has strengthened it. There is a very real prospect that Sinn Féin could lead a left government following the next election.

So I am convinced that empowerment is key to the success for

progressive European forces.

In order to achieve change we have to reach out to people who don’t feel represented – from the smallest village to the largest cities we need to address the real social and economic problems.

We need to empower people and communities – to encourage them to take the future into their own hands – to give them power to shape the society they live in.

We look to the future with hope and with confidence.

We know that a better, fairer society is possible. It is our job as activists to change the world. There should be no limits to our ambitions. There should be no boundaries to what we can achieve as activists working together across Europe to bring about radical change.

In the words of James Connolly, “For our demands most moderate are - we only want the Earth!”

I wish the activists of Parti Communiste Français all the very best for your Centennial conference and celebrations.



Mary Lou McDonald TD

President of Sinn Féin

COMITE CENTRAL PARTI COMMUNISTE DU VIETNAM Hanoï, le 9 Décembre 2020

MESSAGE DE FELICITATIONS

Au Conseil national du Parti communiste français

Chers camarades,

A l’occasion du Centenaire du Parti communiste français (1920-2020), au nom du Comité central et de tous les militants du Parti communiste du Vietnam, je tiens à vous adresser ainsi qu’à tous les militants du Parti communiste français mes félicitations les plus chaleureuses.

Fondé en 1920 par les représentants éminents des communistes et travailleurs français dont le camarade Nguyen Ai Quoc (le Président Ho Chi Minh bien respecté du peuple vietnamien), le PCF est devenu le parti politique des communistes et travailleurs progressistes français. Dès sa naissance, le PCF a été toujours parmi les premiers à mener la lutte contre le fascisme et la politique coloniale des gouvernements bourgeois, à mobiliser des masses pour les droits humains et démocratiques, à soutenir les combats menés par les peuples des pays colonisés contre le joug de la domination coloniale et impérialiste pour recouvrer l’indépendance et la liberté des pays colonisés dont le Vietnam.

Au long de ce dernier siècle, le PCF reste toujours vaillant devant des moments difficiles, maintient son combat pour un avenir progressiste de l’humanité, une société où la classe ouvrière et travailleuse se libère de l’exploitation, de l’oppression, de la pauvreté et de la guerre.

Nous apprécions les grandes contributions du PCF aux mouvements communistes et ouvriers du monde. La naissance et le développement du PCF revêtent, en effet, une grande signification et constituent une source d’encouragement aux mouvements communistes et ouvriers internationaux.

Les relations d’amitié et de solidarité fidèle entre le PCV et le PCF tout comme entre les deux peuples se cultivent et s’entretiennent sans cesse par des générations de dirigeants de nos deux Partis. Il s’agit là d’une belle et vivante illustration de la solidarité internationale entre communistes. Le Parti communiste et le peuple vietnamiens gardent toujours à l’esprit le soutien moral et l’aide matérielle d’une grande efficacité que les communistes et amis français ont apportés au peuple vietnamien dans notre combat pour le salut national et la réunification du pays dans le passé ainsi que dans notre cause d’édification et de défense nationale d’aujourd’hui, contribuant de manière active au développement des relations entre le Vietnam et la France. Nous en sommes toujours reconnaissants.

La célébration du centenaire de la création du PCF constitue un grand événement politique du PCF. C’est aussi une bonne occasion pour la classe ouvrière et laborieuse française et européenne ainsi que des communistes de par le monde de renforcer leur solidarité et leur coopération. Nous sommes convaincus que, fort de sa tradition et de ses expériences acquises tout au long de ces cent ans passés, le PCF continuera à avoir un positionnement solide et un rôle important pour ouvriers et travailleurs sur l’arène politique française et qu’il consolidera et fera valoir ses acquis du combat pour la paix, le bien-être, la démocratie et le progrès social, contribuant de manière active au combat commun des forces progressistes en Europe et de par le monde.

Que les relations d’amitié, de solidarité et de coopération traditionnelle entre le PCV et le PCF, tout comme entre le Vietnam et la France se renforcent et se développent davantage.

Nguyen Phu Trong

Secrétaire général du Comité central du Parti communiste du Vietnam

Président de la République Socialiste du Vietnam

Parti Al Qotb - Tunisie

Message de fraternité et de solidarité

9 décembre 2020

A l’occasion du centième anniversaire du congrès de Tours qui en 1920 souleva une montagne d’espoirs pour la classe ouvrière ainsi que pour les couches sociales les plus défavorisées de la société française, le parti Al Qotb tient à présenter à ses camarades du Parti communiste français, ses salutations les plus fraternelles et les plus chaleureuses.

Tout au long de ce centenaire, les peuples opprimés du monde ont toujours pu compter sur l’appui et le soutien des communistes français dans leurs combats anticolonialistes, antiracistes et anti-impérialistes et très tôt le PCF était tout naturellement au cours de la guerre du RIF de 1925-1926 aux côtés de Abdelkrim Al Khatabi et de ses troupes dans leur combat contre l’occupant colonial.

Du soutien au peuple vietnamien dans sa lutte pour l’indépendance et la réunification, à l’appui inconditionnel du peuple sud-africain et de l’ANC dans leur combat contre le régime d’apartheid, de l’implication des militants communistes dans tous les combats antifascistes tant sur le sol français contre l’occupant nazi que dans le soutien et la défense de la République espagnole au travers des brigades internationales, les communistes français n’ont cessé de défendre et d’être aux côtés des opprimés du monde. Le parti dans le combat pour l’indépendance de l’Algérie a payé le prix du sang avec la torture et l’assassinat de ses militants, torturés à l’instar d’Henri Alleg et assassinés comme le fût Maurice Audin.

Le parti fût également très fortement impliqué dans le soutien des « soldats du refus » qui osèrent dire non à la sale « guerre d’Algérie ».

Et c’est encore pour défendre le droit à l’indépendance de l’Algérie que huit militants communistes furent massacrés au métro Charonne le 8 février 1962.

Les communistes français ont aussi, pendant longtemps, été les seuls à défendre le droit du peuple palestinien à édifier son Etat indépendant et à considérer l’OLP comme le seul et unique représentant du peuple palestinien.

Le combat pour l’indépendance de notre chère Tunisie fût également fortement soutenu par nos camarades français et à tous les moments noirs de notre histoire après l’indépendance, les forces démocratiques et de progrès de notre pays ont pu compter sur le soutien indéfectible des militants communistes et de leurs élus et tout particulièrement lors des tragiques évènements du 26 janvier 1978 et lors des innombrables cycles de répression et de procès politiques de Ben Ali.

Nous profitons donc aujourd’hui de l’anniversaire de ce centenaire pour souligner et saluer l’importance du soutien des communistes français aux différents combats des mouvements de libération de par le monde.

Malheureusement aujourd’hui et plus d’un demi-siècle après les indépendances, le néo-colonialisme, l’impérialisme et le capitalisme le plus sauvage continuent à faire des ravages et d’imposer leur hégémonie aux peuples des pays du centre et du tiers monde.

Plus que jamais, la solidarité des communistes français avec les forces du changement et de la rupture sociale est nécessaire dans ce combat commun qui nous unit pour un monde meilleur et plus juste.

Vous n’êtes pas sans savoir, chers camarades, que la situation que traverse notre pays, dont la révolution du 14 janvier 2011 a soulevé à sa manière des montagnes d’espoirs, est aujourd’hui des plus difficiles.

En effet, la succession des gouvernements de la Troika, suite aux élections d’octobre 2011, avec le parti islamiste Ennahda à leurs têtes, de l’alliance entre les forces conservatrices tant modernistes qu’islamistes suite aux élections d’octobre 2014 et des différents gouvernements qui se sont succédés à ce jour depuis les élections d’octobre 2019 avec toujours une mainmise du parti islamiste Ennahdha, notre pays est au plus mal et traverse une crise économique et sociale des plus difficiles avec un chômage endémique qui touche plus de 20% de la population et qui frappe malheureusement surtout les jeunes y compris les diplômés d’entre eux.

Par conséquent, la Tunisie connaît un désastreux renchérissement du coût de la vie qui paupérise encore plus les plus démunis et marginalise ce qui reste comme couches moyennes.

Des pans entiers de la jeunesse voire même des moins jeunes prennent des risques insensés essayant de fuir la situation dramatique que vit notre pays en embarquant sur les radeaux de la mort rêvant d’accoster sur les rives européennes à la poursuite d’une chimère d’un monde meilleur.

Le pouvoir en place, à la fois au niveau de la présidence de la république, du gouvernement et de l'assemblée, enfonce jour après jour le pays dans la crise et annihile toutes perspectives crédibles d’un redressement économique et social de notre pays.

La Tunisie, de par ces choix, connaît des niveaux d’endettement qui hypothèquent l’avenir des générations futures, une destruction planifiée des services publics et ce, particulièrement au niveau de l’éducation, des transports et de la santé, et les deux vagues de la pandémie de la Covid 19 ont mis à nu l’état lamentable et désastreux de nos services publics qui faisaient la fierté de la Tunisie.

Nous assistons à un véritable gâchis économique social et environnemental avec à ce jour en cette fin d’année 2020 aucune perspective de sortie de crise. Le débat politique national après la cinglante défaite des forces de progrès et du changement social suite aux élections d’octobre 2019, se retrouve cantonné aux tenants de l’islamisme, du populisme et de la restauration de l’ancien régime. Cette situation ne peut durer et dans l’intérêt des forces vives de la nation tunisienne, les divisions des gauches tunisiennes qui ont provoqué la fin de l’expérience novatrice du front populaire doivent être analysées sans concession et en toute lucidité afin d’être surmontées. Dans ce cadre et pour satisfaire les intérêts vitaux des couches les plus défavorisées du peuple tunisien et de la nation, il n’y a pas d’autres issues que le rassemblement des forces de progrès et du changement s’il on veut mettre fin à la situation dramatique que traverse notre chère Tunisie.

Comme à l’accoutumée nous savons que nous pouvons compter sur l’appui et la solidarité des camarades communistes français dans ce combat qui est le nôtre et qui est le leur.

Vive la solidarité entre les peuples tunisien et français !

Longue vie au PCF, à ses combats, à ses espoirs, car comme disait Apollinaire « il est grand temps de rallumer les étoiles » pour nous tous !

10th of December, 2020

National Secretary of the French Communist Party,

comrade Fabien Roussel,

The Kuwaiti Progressive Movement greets the comrades of the French Communist Party in the centenary of the party’s founding.

For a century, between 1920 and 2020, the French Communist Party was not only the party of the working class and the toiling masses in France, but was also one of the main pillars of the international communist and workers movement.

The French Communist Party has a rich history full of practical experience and struggle, especially in the struggle against fascism, the establishment of the Popular Front, and the resistance to the Nazi occupation.

As well as in solidarity with the colonized people and the national liberation movements in Asia and Africa, including the struggles of the Arab people, and certainly the solidarity with Palestinian people.

The French Communist Party has been delivering important analysis on the deep and comprehensive crisis of the global capitalist system.

Such analysis and conclusions that are useful to all communists and leftists in the world.

In conclusion, we salute the French Communists on the 100th anniversary of the founding of their party, and we affirm the solidarity and comradely relations between the Kuwaiti Progressive Movement and the French Communist Party.

Ahmad Deyain

The General Secretary of Kuwaiti Progressive Movement

Salutation du Parti communiste portugais

au Parti communiste français

à l'occasion de la célébration de son centenaire

Au Conseil national du Parti communiste français

Le 10 décembre 2020

Chers Camarades,

À l'occasion du 100e anniversaire du Parti communiste français, nous vous adressons, et par votre intermédiaire à tous les communistes français, les félicitations les plus chaleureuses et les meilleures salutations du Parti communiste portugais.

Le Congrès de Tours, où votre Parti a été fondé, constitue un jalon historique, non seulement pour les communistes et le mouvement ouvrier français, mais aussi pour le mouvement ouvrier et communiste international, dans lequel le PCF est devenu une force révolutionnaire prestigieuse.

De nombreux événements ont transformé et changé le monde, ainsi que le mouvement communiste et révolutionnaire international, depuis la fin décembre 1920. Mais nous, les communistes portugais, qui avons combattu pendant un demi-siècle dans les dures conditions de la clandestinité contre une dictature fasciste, n’oublions pas la solidarité que nous avons reçue de nos camarades français, et nous nous rappelons que l'une des premières délégations étrangères que nous avons accueillies au Portugal pendant la Révolution d'Avril était une délégation du PCF dirigée par son secrétaire général.

Nous n'oublions pas non plus le rôle dirigeant joué par le PCF dans les grandes luttes menées par la classe ouvrière et les travailleurs français et plus particulièrement – lorsque nous célébrons le 75e anniversaire de la Victoire, à laquelle le peuple soviétique a apporté la contribution la plus décisive – le rôle héroïque joué par les communistes français dans la Résistance contre le fascisme et l'occupation nazie, qui a valu au PCF le titre de «Parti des Fusillés».

Le PCP, fondé le 6 mars 1921, a également entamé les célébrations de son 100e anniversaire. Nous le faisons fiers de notre passé et confiants dans l'avenir de notre idéal et de notre projet communiste, en tenant compte non seulement d'une situation nationale très complexe et exigeante, mais aussi d'un cadre international dans lequel l'offensive exploiteuse et agressive de l'impérialisme et le danger du fascisme créent de grands dangers de régression sociale et pour la paix mondiale. Nous considérons cependant, comme nous l'avons déclaré lors de notre XXIe Congrès, que de grands dangers coexistent avec de grandes potentialités de transformation progressiste et révolutionnaire, avec la certitude qu'avec le renforcement et l'unité du mouvement communiste et révolutionnaire international et le renforcement du front anti-impérialiste, il sera possible de résister et de vaincre.

Camarades,

Nous renouvelons nos chaleureuses félicitations à l'occasion du 100e anniversaire du Parti communiste français. Tout en réaffirmant notre volonté de poursuivre les relations traditionnelles d'amitié entre nos deux Partis, nous souhaitons le plus grand succès à la lutte des communistes français.

Avec nos salutations fraternelles,

Le Comité central du

Parti communiste portugais

Message of Greetings of the Central Committee of the Tudeh Party of Iran:

On the occasion of the Centenary of the Communist Party of France!

10th December 2020

The Central Committee of the Tudeh Party of Iran sends its fraternal militant greetings to the leadership, members, and supporters of the Communist Party of France (PCF) on the occasion of the celebrations marking the centenary its foundation.

The Tudeh Party of Iran is well aware of the long and prestigious history of the PCF in the life and struggle of the working-class of France. Many of our comrades have closely witnessed, and been associated with, your struggles over the decades since your foundation. The PCF is an especially important part of the struggle of the working-class in France for peace and socialism.

We are aware of, and full of admiration for, the PCF’s hugely important and fascinating role in the contemporary history of France, in development of social and cultural fabric of the nation, and in the lives of the French working-class from the beginning of the 20th Century. The PCF rose from the struggle of socialists in France at that time and has always had deep and intrinsic links with the working-class in the country. The PCF has also nurtured and been home to many cultural giants of France - including internationally famed writers, poets, and philosophers. The PCF should be proud to count not only Ho Chi Minh, the historic leader of the Vietnamese people, and Pablo Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th Century, amongst its luminaries, but also Louis Aragon, the famed writer, as a member of its Central Committee.

We also remember the example of Missak Manouchian, the poet-activist and PCF member, who led a celebrated resistance group comprising of those hailing from immigrant communities in the Paris region - including many Jews - against the Nazi occupation, before his martyrdom and that of many from his group.

In the occasion of the Centenary of the PCF we would like to acknowledge and salute its historic role in the resistance to, and defeat of, Nazi Fascism. The creation and development of the Popular Front in France, and its leading role in the French resistance movement, are historic achievements that the PCF should be eternally proud of. We stand to respect the tens of thousands of French resistance women and men who staked their lives in the course of the heroic struggle.

Moreover, the PCF and its members and supporters were in the vanguard in opposing the rise of fascism and the threat of war at its outset - and extending these struggles in the fight against imperialism and colonial oppression after the Second World War ended.

Supporting the struggle for independence and the right to self-determination of nations has always been the cornerstone of the PCF’s international outlook and work. The creative and multifaceted solidarity actions undertaken have played an important part in the struggle of peoples against the colonialism and in addressing the painful legacies of cruel colonial subjugation. The invaluable contribution of the PCF in building solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people remains an important milestone in the relations between our two fraternal parties.

Dear Comrades

The Tudeh Party of Iran, like all communist parties, has its roots in the revolutionary socialist movement at the beginning of the 20th Century and the worldwide impact of the 1917 Great October Revolution in Russia. We in the Tudeh Party of Iran also celebrated the centenary of the foundation of the Communist Party of Iran in June 1920. The Communist Party of Iran was the predecessor of the Tudeh Party, the latter’s founding members having been the survivors of the onslaught by the forces of Reza Khan (Shah) against the former. Since that time, much has changed though there remains a constant and fundamental feature in our movement - and that is of the international solidarity between communists, as has been so between the Tudeh Party of Iran and PCF. Our fraternal relations and friendship have been unshakable and remain so.

The Tudeh Party of Iran has enjoyed a constructive and fruitful fraternal relationship with the PCF. Many of our comrades, while studying or living in France, have worked with you - and, on occasion, become members of the PCF. We would like you to know that they have always been great ambassadors for the French communist movement in our organisations as well as the country at large.

In our struggle against the theocratic dictatorship and in support of workers’ struggles and for human rights in Iran, the solidarity of PCF and French communists, and your allies in the trade union and labour movement, is invaluable. We are confident that through our close and fraternal international links we will be able to build upon the solidarity work in France so important to the long and arduous struggle being waged by the people of Iran.

We salute you warmly on your 100th anniversary.

- Long live socialism

- Long live the friendship between the Tudeh Party of Iran and Communist Party of France

- Long live working-class internationalism

The Central Committee of the Tudeh Party of Iran

Messages de salutations des co-président.e.s de DIE LINKE

à l’occasion du 100e anniversaire du PCF en décembre 2020

15 décembre 2020

Katja Kipping

Liebe Genossinnen und Genossen der Kommunistischen Partei Frankreichs,

ich schicke Euch ganz herzliche solidarische Grüße zu Eurem langjährigen Bestehen.

Ich stehe heute hier im Bundestag, wo wir heute nochmal, kurz vor der Weihnachtspause, Druck darauf machen, dass die Kosten der Coronakrise eben nicht auf den Beschäftigten und nicht auf den Ärmsten abgewälzt werden. Und ich glaube, das ist ein europäischer, ja ein internationaler Kampf. Lasst uns gemeinsam dafür sorgen, dass weltweit die Kosten der Coronakrise nicht auf den Ärmsten und nicht (sozusagen) auf den Klimaschutz abgewälzt werden.

Ein weiterer wichtiger Bereich ist natürlich der Einsatz für Frieden und Abrüstung. Wir leben in Zeiten, in denen immer wieder Abrüstungsabkommen aufgekündigt werden. In denen viele Länder jetzt, wo es an allen Ecken und Enden an Geld mangelt, zum Beispiel für den Gesundheitsbereich, trotzdem noch Geld für Rüstung ausgeben. Wir als LINKE wollen gemeinsam mit Euch und vielen anderen weltweit uns einsetzen für Entspannungspolitik, für Frieden und für Abrüstung.

Ja, liebe Genossinnen und Genossen, vor uns stehen gemeinsam große Aufgaben. Wir müssen weltweit einen sozial-ökologischen Systemwechsel in die Wege leiten. Das erfordert auch ein wirtschaftliches Umsteuern.

In diesem Sinne, ich grüße Euch herzlich.

Es lebe die internationale Solidarität!

[VERSION FRANCAISE]

Cher.e.s camarades du Parti communiste français,

A l'occasion de l’anniversaire qui marque votre longue existence, je vous adresse mes salutations et mes sentiments de solidarité les plus chaleureux.

Je me trouve aujourd'hui au Bundestag, où une fois de plus, juste avant les vacances de Noël, nous sommes en train de faire pression pour que les coûts de la crise du Coronavirus ne soient pas répercutés sur les travailleurs et sur les plus pauvres. Et je crois que ce combat est un combat européen, et même mondial. Veillons ensemble à ce que les coûts de la crise du Coronavirus à l’échelle mondiale ne soient pas répercutés sur les plus pauvres et d’une certaine manière, au détriment de la protection du climat.

Un autre domaine important est, bien sûr, l'engagement en faveur de la paix et du désarmement. Nous vivons une époque où les accords de désarmement sont constamment remis en cause. Une époque où de nombreux pays qui manquent d'argent dans tous les secteurs, par exemple dans celui de la santé, trouvent quand même de l'argent pour l'armement. Nous, Die Linke, nous voulons, avec vous et beaucoup d'autres dans le monde entier, agir en faveur de la détente, de la paix et du désarmement.

Oui, cher.e.s camarades, ensemble, nous sommes confrontés à de grandes tâches. Nous devons initier un changement de système socio-écologique à l'échelle mondiale. Ce qui nécessite également une rupture dans les orientations économiques.

C‘est dans cet esprit que je vous adresse mes chaleureuses salutations.

Vive la solidarité internationale !

Bernd Riexinger

Liebe Genossinnen und Genossen!

Es ist zynisch, wenn während der größten Pandemie der letzten Jahrzehnte Milliarden in Aufrüstung, in Militarisierung gesteckt wird, in einer solchen Situation darf man doch keine Panzer und Militärgeräte kaufen, sondern muss das Geld in das Gesundheitssystem in allen Ländern dieser Welt stecken. Hier besteht dringender Nachholbedarf.

Ohnehin ist unverständlich, dass allein in Deutschland in den letzten drei Jahren die Summe der Aufrüstung 21 Prozent beträgt. Weltweit wird immer mehr Geld in das Militär gesteckt. Die Kriegsgefahren nehmen zu. Die Linke weltweit muss für Abrüstung und Frieden kämpfen. Wir sind deshalb dafür, aus den militärischen Strukturen der NATO auszutreten. Die Politik der NATO insbesondere gegen China, aber auch gegen Russland aufzurüsten, akzeptieren wir nicht. Wir stehen für präventive Friedenspolitik.

Die militärischen Einsätze der NATO oder von NATO-Staaten im Nahen Osten haben überall zu einer Katastrophe geführt. Nirgendwo ging es um mehr Demokratie oder Frieden oder Wohlstand der Völker, sondern das Gegenteil ist der Fall. Deshalb müssen wir den Herrschenden in den Arm fallen, wenn sie weiter aufrüsten wollen und wenn sie Kriege vorbereiten.

Wir treten auch in unserem eigenen Land ganz konsequent gegen jeden Militäreinsatz der Bundeswehr in anderen Ländern auf. Es geht darum, dass wir international kämpfen: Für Frieden und für Abrüstung und für ein friedliches Zusammenleben unserer Völker.

Hoch lebe die internationale Solidarität!

[VERSION FRANCAISE]

Cher.e.s camarades !

Quel cynisme de voir que pendant la plus grande pandémie de ces dernières décennies, des milliards sont dépensés pour l’armement et la militarisation. Dans une telle situation, ce ne sont pas des tanks et des équipements militaires qu’il faut acheter, il faut consacrer cet argent au système de santé, dans tous les pays du monde. C’est dans ce secteur qu’il y a urgence à rattraper les retards.

Il est de toutes façons incompréhensible que rien qu’en Allemagne, le montant des dépenses d'armement ait augmenté de 21 % au cours des trois dernières années. Dans le monde entier, de plus en plus d'argent est consacré aux dépenses militaires. Les dangers de guerre augmentent. Partout dans le monde, la gauche doit lutter pour le désarmement et la paix. Nous sommes par conséquent favorables à la sortie des structures militaires de l'OTAN. Nous n'acceptons pas la politique de l'OTAN contre la Chine en particulier, mais aussi le réarmement contre la Russie, nous ne les acceptons pas. Nous sommes en faveur d'une politique de paix fondée sur la prévention.

Les interventions militaires de l'OTAN ou de certains pays de l'OTAN au Moyen-Orient ont partout conduit à la catastrophe. Nulle part on ne s’est préoccupé de davantage de démocratie, de paix ou de prospérité des peuples, c'est le contraire qui s’est produit. C'est pourquoi nous devons nous opposer aux dirigeants lorsqu'ils veulent davantage d’armements et qu'ils préparent des guerres.

Dans notre propre pays aussi, nous rejetons systématiquement tout déploiement militaire de la Bundeswehr dans d'autres pays. Il s’agit d’une lutte à mener au niveau international : pour la paix et le désarmement et pour une coexistence pacifique de nos peuples.

Vive la solidarité internationale !

КОММУНИСТИЧЕСКАЯПАРТИЯРОССИЙСКОЙФЕДЕРАЦИИ

COMMUNIST PARTY OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Moscow, December 22, 2020

To the Central Committee of the French Communist party

Dear comrades !

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation warmly congratulates you on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the French Communist Party, one of the oldest communist parties in Europe.

The French Communist Party since its foundation in 1920 has covered a long way of struggle for peace, human and democratic rights, justice and socialism, heading the fight of national proletariat along with contribution to the international struggle for our common ideals and socialism.

Unfortunately the Centenary of your Party is marked by uneasy atmosphere of the global economic crisis followed by COVID-19 pandemic covering all countries of the world and aggravating social conflicts with every passing day.

But nevertheless with great satisfaction we note that against all odds French communists are still at the frontline for the best traditions of the national working class honorably bearing thered flag of socialism despite difficult conditions.

We are confident that the FCP keeps on driving national workers' struggle in defense of their rights, against the neoliberal policy for adoption of an alternative patriotic and left-wing policy, for socialism and communism.

We appreciate significant contribution of your Party to strengthening international co-operation of communist and workers’ parties and express confidence that in the future our joint efforts will promote improvement of workers’ rights as well as establishment of genuine democracy and socialism all over the world. We are sure that despite all the difficulties, your Party won't change the preplanned way and keeps on strengthening its ranks and increasing its authority in the country.

We wish you revolutionary firmness, determination and optimism in your struggle.

Comradely,

Chairman,

Central Committee of the CommunistParty of the Russian Federation

COMMUNIST PARTY OF INDIA

26th December, 2020

To The National Council French Communist Party

Dear Comrades,

On behalf of the National Council of the Communist Party of India, and on my behalf I convey warm fraternal greetings to the leadership of the French Communist Party (FCP) and the people of France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of its foundation.



FCP is a party with great history of struggles and sacrifices. From its foundation in 1920 FCP played an important role in defining the future of France. It also played an important role in Communist International in building and supporting the national liberation movement.

Many important personalities were associated with the FCP. Apart from Ludovic-Oscar Frossard who was the first secretary-general, Com. Ho Chi Minh was also among the founders of the FCP.

Through its struggle FCP became very popular party of the working class and other sections of the society. With the rise of Fascism in France the FCP played an important role in supporting the Popular Front. In 1939 on the outbreak of World War II the FCP was banned. But FCP played heroic role to oppose the war by building resistance movement against the fascist forces, joined with De Gauile’s “Free France” the London-based government in exile and took part in the National Council of the Resistance. After the defeat of Fascism in Europe FCP became one of the biggest Communist Parties in France as well as in Europe.

We know the role of FCP in supporting and extending material helps for the struggling people of Vietnam against French Colonialism and US imperialism and also to other liberation movements of Asia, Africa and Latin America.

In last three decades FCP has gone through many challenges and setbacks but have overcome all odds and remains the leading forces of the working class and other sections of the French society.

Dear Comrades,

Your celebration is taking place in the background of Covid 19 Pandemic situation and its disastrous consequences on the economical, political and social life of the common people while the aggressive role of finance capital as well as its structural crisis is jeopardizing national economies of different countries and as consequences the social, political and democratic rights of the common people. In Europe Rightist forces have ascended to power in most of these countries. The new rightist ruling cliques are taking measures to suppress the rising protest movements against neo-liberalism. In the crisis-ridden countries, the trends of fascism and racism are on rise. At the same time US and NATO’s aggressions in different countries are making international situation more complex.

We do believe that while celebrating this important event FCP will prepare itself politically and organizationally to meet the present day challenges and will move forward to achieve it political objective.

Dear Comrades,

We greet you on this occasion and looking for further strengthening of relations between CPI and FCP.

With greetings,

Comradely yours,



D. RAJA

General Secretary

REPÚBLICA DE CUBA

26 de diciembre

Primer Secretario del Comite Central del Partido Comunista de Cuba

La Habana, 30 de diciembre de 2020

"Año 62 de Ia Revolución"

Estimado compañero:

Con motivo del centenario de la fundación del Partido Comunista Francés, deseo extenderle mis más sinceras felicitaciones.

Aprovecho la ocasión para expresar nuestro agradecimiento a los militantes comunistas franceses por su apoyo solidario en la lucha contra el criminal bloqueo económico, comercial y financiero que ha sufrido el pueblo cubano durante más de 60 años.

De igual manera, le envío mi gratitud por su respaldo a la nominación al premio Nobel de la Paz de las brigadas médicas cubanas del Contingente Internacional de Médicos Especializados en Situaciones de Desastre y Grandes Epidemias, "Henry Reeve".

El complejo escenario internacional demanda mayor unidad y cooperación para hacer frente a la ofensiva imperialista y en ese contexto le reitero la disposición a continuar desarrollando positivas relaciones de amistad entre ambos partidos.

Saludos fraternales,

Raul Castro Rus

PARTI COMMUNISTE DU QUEBEC

31 décembre 2020

Chers camarades,

Le Parti communiste du Québec tient à féliciter le Parti communiste français à l'occasion de son centième anniversaire. On sait maintenant qu'à la suite d'une histoire tumultueuse au XXe siècle, la France ne serait pas la même en cette année 2020 sans la persistance et la combativité des multiples membres de son parti communiste. Le démontre éloquemment « Les grandes pages d'un centenaire » que nous avons lu d'un couvert à l'autre avec grand intérêt et que nous recommandons à tous nos membres.

Au Québec, nous nous inspirons encore des tactiques du front unique initiées par les communistes de France pour convaincre les syndicats de se considérer comme des alliés dans les affrontements avec un patronat toujours à l'offensive. Nous tentons de donner aux syndicats québécois un esprit de lutte digne de nos camarades français.

Dans la lutte nationale, la Résistance française à l'occupation nazi suscite encore toute notre admiration dans la lutte contre l'oppression canadienne et pour l'indépendance. S'il y a un modèle d'implication pour la défense de la nation, c'est bien celui de ces résistants courageux qui ont donné leur vie pour le salut de la France. La bourgeoisie tente de faire oublier les trahisons qui ont précédé la Deuxième Guerre Mondiale à Munich et pendant la Guerre Froide. Mais nous, nous souvenons et tentons de raviver au Québec le précieux souvenir du glorieux combat des Résistants français à l'oppresseur nazi.

Nous suivons avec grand intérêt les débats sur l'orientation de votre parti de manière à nous-même diriger nos actions dans l'intérêt de notre peuple. Votre longue expérience vous assure une capacité de tirer de votre histoire tous les enseignements que nous ne pouvons, à cause de notre jeunesse, retenir d'un si long apprentissage.

Soyez assurés de notre entière solidarité dans toutes vos initiatives.

Éric Bouchard,

chef du Parti Communiste du Québec