Final Declaration of the Freedom for Palestine Conference

International Coalition for the Defense of Palestinian Rights and the Protection of the Right of Return

At a decisive moment in the history of the Palestinian people’s struggle for self-determination, the "Freedom for Palestine" Conference was held in Paris under the auspices of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, and the French Communist Party (PCF), with the active participation of the French left, international progressive forces, global civil society organizations, trade unions, academics, legal experts, parliamentarians, and political parties from Europe, the Arab world, and beyond.

This conference convened with the objective of establishing an "International Coalition for the Defense of Palestinian Rights and the Protection of the Right of Return"—a Palestinian, Arab, and international alliance rooted in the historic struggle of peoples for progress.

Our demand is the enforcement of international law, the right of peoples to self-determination, a just and lasting peace for all nations, and the application of the principles of the United Nations Charter. We condemn all forms of colonization and the subjugation of peoples.

The Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, its supremacist policies, the war crimes and crimes against humanity it commits, and the international support it enjoys pose an existential threat to the Palestinian people and regional peace. Its criminal and racist agenda must be immediately halted through effective pressure and sanctions from the international community, the European Union, and national governments.

Therefore, we declare:

We call on all people of conscience to rise and end the genocidal campaign waged by the Israeli government in Gaza. An immediate and permanent ceasefire must be implemented, the deadly blockade must be lifted to facilitate humanitarian and medical aid, and war crimes and crimes against humanity must cease without delay. Perpetrators must be held accountable before international justice.

We affirm that the Palestinian cause is a matter of national liberation and human emancipation. It can only be resolved through justice and law—by ending colonization, occupation, and apartheid in the occupied territories, and halting the systematic discrimination suffered by the Palestinian people. Only a political solution grounded in international law can realize the Palestinian people’s national rights. Their liberation is part of the long struggle of Arab and global peoples for independence against colonialism, racism, and antisemitism.

We demand that France and the European Union immediately recognize the State of Palestine to finally materialize the two-state solution.

We commit to ensuring international law is upheld. We reaffirm the Palestinian people’s inalienable rights, foremost their right to self-determination, the return of refugees under UN Resolution 194, an end to occupation and colonization, and the establishment of an independent, democratic, and secular state with Jerusalem as its capital—in accordance with international law, including UN Resolutions 181 (Partition), 242, 338, 1397, 2334, and others.

We demand respect and implementation of the Right of Return—an individual and collective, inalienable right—to redress decades of injustice and dispossession endured by the Palestinian people.

We demand sanctions against Israel until it complies with international law. This includes suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and enforcing rulings by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and International Criminal Court (ICC). Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners must be released.

We call for an international alliance to demand recognition of Palestinian national rights, enforcement of international law, recognition of Palestine, and a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. By expanding the coalition to trade unions, civil society, academic, legal, and media institutions, and elected officials worldwide, we aim to build an effective tool for political influence.

We commend the leadership of Saudi Arabia and France in convening the June 19 UN-backed international conference in New York to protect the two-state solution. We firmly support this initiative, which could pave the way for justice and peace by reaffirming international law and Palestinian rights. We also salute the courageous stance of Egypt and Jordan in rejecting the Trump administration’s unilateral "peace plan"—a maneuver to bury Palestinian rights and legitimize annexation.

We believe the convergence of the "Freedom for Palestine" and "Protection of the Two-State Solution" conferences marks a historic opportunity to rebalance international relations, end occupation and blockade, restore justice, and secure collective security and shared progress for Palestinians and all peoples of the Middle East.

We pay tribute to the Palestinian people for their courage and dignity in Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank, the 1948 territories, the diaspora, and refugee camps. We salute all those—including in Israel—who tirelessly advocate for freedom, democracy, and justice worldwide. We honor the humanitarian workers, UN personnel, and journalists killed by deliberate Israeli actions. We urge mass mobilization for a just peace and affirm that Palestinian unity and global solidarity are the keys to liberation.

Paris | June 4, 2025

Read it in French I In Arabic