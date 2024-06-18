Liste complète des candidat·es PCF - Front Populaire

(par ordre croissant des départements - circonscriptions)
Allier - 1re circonscription - M. Yannick Monnet - Suppléant M. Jean-Paul Dufregne.
Alpes-Maritimes - 4e circonscription - Mme Virginie Parent - Suppléant M. Olivier Camous.
Bouches-du-Rhône - 13e circonscription - M. Pierre Dharréville - Suppléante Mme Magali Giorgetti.
Bouches-du-Rhône - 16e circonscription - M. Nicolas Koukas - Suppléant M. Christophe Caillault (PS).
Calvados - 14e circonscription - M. Pierre Mouraret - Suppléante Mme Clémentine Le Marrec (DVG)
Cher - 2e circonscription - M. Nicolas Sansu - Suppléante Mme Irène Felix.
Côte-d'Or - 5e circonscription - M. Jérome Flache - Suppléante Mme Carole Bernhard (EELV).
Doubs - 3e circonscription - Mme Virgine Dayet - Suppléant M. Matthieu Guinebert.
Finistère - 5e circonscription - Mme Gladys Grelaud - Suppléant M. Laurent Peron (PS).
Gard - 3e circonscription - Mme Sabine Oromi - Suppléant M. Vincent Poutier (PS).
Gironde - 8e circonscription - Mme Marylene Faure - Suppléant M. Vital Baude (EELV).
Hérault - 7e circonscription - M. Gabriel Blasco - Suppléante Mme Florence Cordier (LFI).
Ille-et-Vilaine - 6e circonscription - Mme Elsa Lafaye - Suppléante Mme Gaëlle Mestries (DVG).
Indre et Loire - 5e circonscription - Mme Marina Coccia - Suppléant M. Melvin Musset.
Isère - 7e circonscription - Mme Dominique Dichard - Suppléant M. Aurélien Delsaux (LFI).
Jura - 2e circonscription - Mme Evelyne Ternant - Suppléant M. Nail Yalcin.
Landes - 2e circonscription - M. Jean-Marc Lespade - Suppléante Mme Axelle Verdière-Bargaoui (PS).
Loir-et-Cher - 2e circonscription - Mme Sylvie Mayer - Suppléant M. Emmanuel Léonard.
Loire - 3e circonscription - M. Vincent Bony - Suppléante Mme Ramona Gonzalez – Grail (PS).
Loire Atlantique - 7e circonscription - Mme Véronique Mahé - Suppléant M. Christophe Rouxel.
Loiret - 4e circonscription - M. Bruno Nottin - Suppléante Mme Anne Pascaud.
Maine et Loire - 4e circonscription - Mme Charlyne Bouvet - Suppléant M. Julien Aubrée.
Manche - 3e circonscription - Mme Gaëlle Verove - Suppléant M. William Bouton (LFI).
Marne - 3e circonscription - Mme Chantal Berthélémy - Suppléant M. Steve Boucly.
Morbihan - 4e circonscription - Mme Lhéa Le Flecher - Suppléant M. Antoine Jeannot.
Moselle - 4e circonscription - Mme Hélène Girardot - Suppléant M. Antoine Villard.
Nord - 12e circonscription - M. Bernard Baudoux - Suppléante Mme Betty Ciupa.
Nord - 16e circonscription - M. Alain Bruneel - Suppléante Mme Jessica Noulette.
Nord - 20e circonscription - M. Fabien Roussel - Suppléante Mme Mathilde Valembois.
Oise - 1re circonscription - Mme Roxane Lundy - Suppléant M. Thierry Aury.
Oise - 7e circonscription - M. Loïc Pen - Suppléante Mme Mirjana Jakovljevic.
Pas-de-Calais - 3e circonscription - M. Jean-Marc Tellier - Suppléant M. Philippe Duquesnoy.
Puy-de-Dôme - 5e circonscription - M. André Chassaigne - Suppléant M. Julien Brugerolles.
Rhône - 11e circonscription - M. Abdel Yousfi - Suppléante Mme Emilie Kara (LFI).
Saône et Loire - 2e circonscription - M. Sébastien Gautheron - Suppléante Mme Louise Royer.
Savoie - 1re circonscription - Mme Christel Granata - Suppléante Mme Zerine Bataray (EELV).
Paris - 12e circonscription - Mme Céline Malaisé - Suppléante Mme Agathe Gautheron.
Seine Maritime - 3e circonscription - M. Edouard Benard - Suppléant M. Hubert Wulfranc.
Seine-Maritime - 6e circonscription - M. Sébastien Jumel - Suppléant M. Laurent Jacques.
Seine-Maritime - 8e circonscription - M. Jean-Paul Lecoq - Suppléante Mme Nathalie Nail.
Seine Maritime - 10e circonscription - Mme Handy Barré - Suppléante Mme Chloé Godard.
Somme - 3e circonscription - M. Léon Deffontaines - Suppléant M. Arnaud Petit.
Var - 6e circonscription - Mme Sylvie Vinceneux - Suppléant M. Alain Bolla.
Vaucluse - 3e circonscription - Mme Muriel Duenas - Suppléant M. Lounes Djoumer (LFI).
Vendée - 4e circonscription - Mme Julie Mariel - Godard - Suppléant M. Valentin Rondeau.
Essonne - 4e circonscription - M. Amadou Deme - Suppléante Mme Marie Colson (PS).
Hauts-de-Seine - 1re circonscription - Mme Elsa Faucillon - Suppléante Mme Evelyne Bouchouicha.
Seine-Saint-Denis - 2e circonscription - M. Stéphane Peu - Suppléant M. Farid Aid.
Seine-Saint-Denis - 4e circonscription - Mme Soumya Bourouaha - Suppléante Mme Marie George Buffet.
Val de Marne - 5e circonscription - M. Julien Léger - Suppléante Mme Véronique Perreira Rodrigues.
Val d'Oise - 3e circonscription - M. Emmanuel Maurel (GRS) - Suppléante Mme Valérie Gonçalves.