Liste complète des candidat·es PCF - Front Populaire

Publié le 18 juin 2024

(par ordre croissant des départements - circonscriptions)

Allier - 1re circonscription - M. Yannick Monnet - Suppléant M. Jean-Paul Dufregne.

Alpes-Maritimes - 4e circonscription - Mme Virginie Parent - Suppléant M. Olivier Camous.

Bouches-du-Rhône - 13e circonscription - M. Pierre Dharréville - Suppléante Mme Magali Giorgetti.

Bouches-du-Rhône - 16e circonscription - M. Nicolas Koukas - Suppléant M. Christophe Caillault (PS).

Calvados - 14e circonscription - M. Pierre Mouraret - Suppléante Mme Clémentine Le Marrec (DVG)

Cher - 2e circonscription - M. Nicolas Sansu - Suppléante Mme Irène Felix.

Côte-d'Or - 5e circonscription - M. Jérome Flache - Suppléante Mme Carole Bernhard (EELV).

Doubs - 3e circonscription - Mme Virgine Dayet - Suppléant M. Matthieu Guinebert.

Finistère - 5e circonscription - Mme Gladys Grelaud - Suppléant M. Laurent Peron (PS).

Gard - 3e circonscription - Mme Sabine Oromi - Suppléant M. Vincent Poutier (PS).

Gironde - 8e circonscription - Mme Marylene Faure - Suppléant M. Vital Baude (EELV).

Hérault - 7e circonscription - M. Gabriel Blasco - Suppléante Mme Florence Cordier (LFI).

Ille-et-Vilaine - 6e circonscription - Mme Elsa Lafaye - Suppléante Mme Gaëlle Mestries (DVG).

Indre et Loire - 5e circonscription - Mme Marina Coccia - Suppléant M. Melvin Musset.

Isère - 7e circonscription - Mme Dominique Dichard - Suppléant M. Aurélien Delsaux (LFI).

Jura -  2e circonscription - Mme Evelyne Ternant - Suppléant M. Nail Yalcin.

Landes - 2e circonscription - M. Jean-Marc Lespade - Suppléante Mme Axelle Verdière-Bargaoui (PS).

Loir-et-Cher - 2e circonscription - Mme Sylvie Mayer - Suppléant M. Emmanuel Léonard.

Loire - 3e circonscription - M. Vincent Bony - Suppléante Mme Ramona Gonzalez – Grail (PS).

Loire Atlantique - 7e circonscription - Mme Véronique Mahé - Suppléant M. Christophe Rouxel.

Loiret - 4e circonscription - M. Bruno Nottin - Suppléante Mme Anne Pascaud.

Maine et Loire - 4e circonscription - Mme Charlyne Bouvet - Suppléant M. Julien Aubrée.

Manche - 3e circonscription - Mme Gaëlle Verove - Suppléant M. William Bouton (LFI).

Marne - 3e circonscription - Mme Chantal Berthélémy - Suppléant M. Steve Boucly.

Morbihan - 4e circonscription - Mme Lhéa Le Flecher - Suppléant M. Antoine Jeannot.

Moselle - 4e circonscription - Mme Hélène Girardot - Suppléant M. Antoine Villard.

Nord - 12e circonscription - M. Bernard Baudoux - Suppléante Mme Betty Ciupa.

Nord - 16e circonscription - M. Alain Bruneel - Suppléante Mme Jessica Noulette.

Nord - 20e circonscription - M. Fabien Roussel - Suppléante Mme Mathilde Valembois.

Oise - 1re circonscription - Mme Roxane Lundy - Suppléant M. Thierry Aury.

Oise - 7e circonscription - M. Loïc Pen - Suppléante Mme Mirjana Jakovljevic.

Pas-de-Calais - 3e circonscription - M. Jean-Marc Tellier - Suppléant M. Philippe Duquesnoy.

Puy-de-Dôme - 5e circonscription - M. André Chassaigne - Suppléant M. Julien Brugerolles.

Rhône - 11e circonscription - M. Abdel Yousfi - Suppléante Mme Emilie Kara (LFI).

Saône et Loire - 2e circonscription  - M. Sébastien Gautheron - Suppléante Mme Louise Royer.

Savoie - 1re circonscription - Mme Christel Granata - Suppléante Mme Zerine Bataray (EELV).

Paris - 12e circonscription - Mme Céline Malaisé - Suppléante Mme Agathe Gautheron.

Seine Maritime - 3e circonscription - M. Edouard Benard - Suppléant M. Hubert Wulfranc.

Seine-Maritime - 6e circonscription  - M. Sébastien Jumel - Suppléant M. Laurent Jacques.

Seine-Maritime - 8e circonscription - M. Jean-Paul Lecoq - Suppléante Mme Nathalie Nail.

Seine Maritime - 10e circonscription - Mme Handy Barré - Suppléante Mme Chloé Godard.

Somme - 3e circonscription - M. Léon Deffontaines - Suppléant M. Arnaud Petit.

Var - 6e circonscription - Mme Sylvie Vinceneux - Suppléant M. Alain Bolla.

Vaucluse - 3e circonscription - Mme Muriel Duenas - Suppléant M. Lounes Djoumer (LFI).

Vendée - 4e circonscription - Mme Julie Mariel - Godard - Suppléant M. Valentin Rondeau.

Essonne - 4e circonscription - M. Amadou Deme - Suppléante Mme Marie Colson (PS).

Hauts-de-Seine - 1re circonscription - Mme Elsa Faucillon - Suppléante Mme Evelyne Bouchouicha.

Seine-Saint-Denis - 2e circonscription - M. Stéphane Peu - Suppléant M. Farid Aid.

Seine-Saint-Denis - 4e circonscription - Mme Soumya Bourouaha - Suppléante Mme Marie George Buffet.

Val de Marne - 5e circonscription - M. Julien Léger - Suppléante Mme Véronique Perreira Rodrigues.

Val d'Oise - 3e circonscription - M. Emmanuel Maurel (GRS) - Suppléante Mme Valérie Gonçalves.